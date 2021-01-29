Cancer survivor urges women to get screened during cervical cancer awareness month

Doctors say despite the pandemic, women need to visit the gynecologist for an annual check up.

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and a South Carolina cancer survivor is urging woman to get screened.

"In 2001, at the age of 25, I was diagnosed with cervical cancer," says Tamika Felder, a cervical cancer survivor.

"I wasn't thinking, 'Oh, one day I might get cancer.' I am lucky that I didn't lose my life. I lost my fertility." Now, she is urging other women to get their routine pap smear test.

Felder says she went to the doctor twenty years ago because she had a boil under her arm. When her doctor asked when her last pap test was, Felder said she couldn't remember.

"The first thing I thought when I was told, 'You have cervical cancer,' was that I am going to die, and my life was over," Felder said.

Felder says she underwent life-saving surgery, "A radical hysterectomy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and the emotional toll a cancer diagnosis brings."

Two years of treatment later, she went into remission. "I didn't die from cancer so I had to live."

Nurse Practitioner Eileen Lind says the HPV virus causes cervical cancer. "8 out of 10 people have it in their life," she says. "You don't even know you have it and spread it."

While all women are at risk for cervical cancer, it occurs most often in women over 30.



January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Larry Puls, MD, gynecologic oncologist, shared the latest information about cervical cancer on today's blog: https://t.co/lO9nvXawCj — Prisma Health (@theprismahealth) January 14, 2021

While Lind says the virus is usually contracted through sexual contact, "You don't have to have sexual intercourse."

Lind, who lost her sister to cervical cancer, says parents are hesitant to get their daughters vaccinated. "If get parents away from the sexual part, then they will be more likely to do it," Lind said. "We get the vaccine so much earlier because the immune system is so much stronger."

Now in the clear, Felder started a non-profit, Cervivor. "I wanted those with a cervix to know they are not alone," she said.

Getting screened for #cervicalcancer isn't enjoyable. But it is absolutely something that we have to do. We remind our friends and loved ones to get screened for breast cancer. We have to reminder them to get screened for cervical cancer too.#cervivor#EndCervicalCancer pic.twitter.com/qjvxY71u4a — Tamika Felder (@tamikafelder) January 28, 2021

Felder says her mission is to "show people there is a life after cancer, and they can use their story to spark change."