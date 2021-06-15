Columbia city council approves conversion therapy ban

Columbia City Council members voted to ban conversion therapy for minors in the capital city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, council members for the City of Columbia voted to ban conversion therapy in the city. The council voted 4-3 to approve the ordinance.

Conversion therapy is the practice to try and change an individual's sexual orientation or sexual identity through physical, psychological or spiritual intervention. The ban now prevents licensed practitioners to perform the therapy for minors, but it does not limit pastors and church counselors.

"I love that Columbia has led on all issues of justice and equality and equity," said Mayor Steve Benjamin. We've been strong supports of our LGBTQIA community. I'm not convinced that this ordinance is the right step."

Mayor Benjamin, Councilman Edward McDowell, and Councilman Daniel Rickenman all voted to not approve the ordinance. Although, Councilman McDowell and Mayor Benjamin did vote in favor of a resolution to support the ban if statewide legislation was proposed.

"I think the resolution speaks for itself," Mayor Benjamin said. "I think it aggressively expresses the desires of council. If anybody goes up to the State House to lobby the legislature, which is never fun, I've done it for many years, I will be happy to go and lobby for state action law. But I will vote with a 'nay.'"

Council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Howard Duvall are leaders in the effort to ban conversion therapy.