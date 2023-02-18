x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Coatesworth subdivision residents along St. Andrews Road urged to boil water

The advisory is due to a six-inch water main break that happened during construction in the area.
Credit: Columbia Water
Boil water advisory for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

IRMO, S.C. — Some Columbia Water customers near the intersection of St. Andrews Road and Lake Murray Boulevard are being asked to boil their water following a six-inch water main break.

Impacted residents live in the area of the Coatesworth subdivision along Fork Avenue and St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Thames Valley Road. The water main break, according to Columbia Water, was the result of planned construction in the area.

Due to the possibility of bacterial contamination of the water due to loss of water pressure, residents are urged to boil their water for at least one minute before using it for cooking, drinking, or making ice.

Columbia Water is currently working to correct the problem and will lift the advisory once water is tested and deemed safe to drink.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Benefits of Fitness | Health Hub

Before You Leave, Check This Out