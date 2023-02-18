Coatesworth subdivision residents along St. Andrews Road urged to boil water

The advisory is due to a six-inch water main break that happened during construction in the area.

IRMO, S.C. — Some Columbia Water customers near the intersection of St. Andrews Road and Lake Murray Boulevard are being asked to boil their water following a six-inch water main break.

Impacted residents live in the area of the Coatesworth subdivision along Fork Avenue and St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Thames Valley Road. The water main break, according to Columbia Water, was the result of planned construction in the area.

Due to the possibility of bacterial contamination of the water due to loss of water pressure, residents are urged to boil their water for at least one minute before using it for cooking, drinking, or making ice.