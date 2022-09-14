New therapy helps veterans who suffer from brain injuries and PTSD

A new non-drug therapy is providing more options for veterans who suffer from serious brain injuries and traumatic stress.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Nearly 500,000 American servicemen and women suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts. Traumatic brain injuries, or TBI, were also more frequently diagnosed in veterans serving in post-9/11 conflicts. Now, a new non-drug therapy addresses veterans struggling with headaches caused by both.

Memory loss and headaches still plague Army veteran Michael Gatter 18 years after he suffered three traumatic brain injuries during deployment in Iraq.

“Somebody had taken an explosive satchel and threw it on top of the vehicle, and it detonated,” Gatter recalled.

Then, Michael’s vehicle swerved to avoid a runaway truck and rolled over, suspending him in mid-air.

“I unbuckled my harness and when I unbuckled, it came head-first down on the driver’s hatch," he said.

And for strike three, a tank hatch knocked Michael on the head.

Those three incidents caused 20 years of debilitating headaches and memory loss until Michael participated in a groundbreaking cognitive-behavioral study conducted by UT Health San Antonio.

It’s called cognitive behavioral therapy for headaches, or CBTH. To create it, researchers from the South Texas Veteran’s Health system modified psychotherapy treatment traditionally used for people suffering from migraines.

As Professor at UT Health San Antonio and South Texas Veterans Health Care System, Don McGeary, Ph.D., explained, “Not only did we see better headache outcomes from this headache treatment, which was expected, we showed PTSD improvements that were comparable to a gold standard PTSD treatment,”

During therapy, trained clinical psychologists taught vets to prevent their headache triggers, manage stress and re-engage in daily activities.

“It really helps them cope better,” Prof. McGeary said.

“My mission is helping my veteran community. What I like to do is everything I learn, I pass on.," Gatter added.

Prof. McGeary and his colleagues are looking to replicate their findings in a more diverse sample. They plan to test CBTH in larger trials at multiple military and VA sites around the United States.

