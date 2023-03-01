After NFL player's collapse, local business looks to spread CPR training

Buffalo Bill's player Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game with medical teams performing immediate CPR.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sudden cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin during Monday night's National Football League game has reinforced the importance of CPR training according to many in the medical field.

Tanjenique Anderson recalls seeing footage of Damar Hamlin collapse during the Monday Night Football game.

According to the NFL Hamlin collapsed, and received immediate medical attention, and was brought to a local hospital.

Anderson says she was impressed by the response from the medical team, which included the use of CPR.

"For them to have performed CPR on him for 9 minutes was stellar."

During a press conference Tuesday, medical experts from Prisma Health spoke about Damar Hamlin and similar cardiac events.

Dr. Micheal Cryer says sudden cardiac arrest isn't uncommon and explains knowing CPR could very well save a life.

"We know patients who have out-of-hospital arrests, the ones that do the best and show a great prognosis for recovery are those who have early resuscitation efforts and we really witnessed that last night."

Anderson is the owner of CPR ASAP Center in Columbia.

Her, and a team of 5 trainers, provided classes to satisfy Red Cross, American Heart Association, and American Life Training Institute CPR Certifications.

She has an emphasis on accessibility, even offering some classes with no cost. She says it's important that everyone has the ability to learn CPR.

Anderson says if you find yourself with someone who needs CPR, first call 9-1-1 and have someone else find a defibrillator, and begin chest compressions.

She notes an automated external defibrillator (AED) can be another life saver and teaches students how to use them. She adds bad CPR is better than no CPR and it should be done in two minute intervals until a defibrillator or first responders arrive.