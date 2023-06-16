The outbreak of the parasitic stomach infection hasn't resulted in any hospitalizations or deaths, health officials said.

COLORADO, USA — An outbreak of 62 cases of an intestinal parasite over the past six weeks have been linked to a taco restaurant on the Western Slope, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) said on Friday.

The Cyclospora cases reported between May 1 and June 15 haven't resulted in any hospitalizations or deaths.

About 45 of the people who had cases that are likely associated with the outbreak dined at the same restaurant, Tacos del GNAR in Ridgway. The restaurant is partnering with CDPHE in the investigation, and disposed of and replaced its produce with different products.

Cyclospora is spread by eating or drinking something that's contaminated and generally isn't passed from one person to another. In a typical year, Colorado sees a total of 63 cases of Cyclospora, CDPHE said in a news release.

Cyclospora outbreaks are often the result of contaminated products, usually produce, rather than of food handling or cleaning practices, CDPHE said.

Anyone who ate at Tacos del GNAR since May 1 and experienced symptoms should contact a health care provider to get tested for Cyclospora, CDPHE said. The parasite is typically treated with antibiotics.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant since May 1, whether they got sick or not, can complete an online survey to help with the investigation into the cause of the outbreak, CDPHE said.

Symptoms of Cyclospora can appear within about a week of eating or drinking contaminated food or water, but it can be more than two weeks. Symptoms can include watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes severe, bowel movements.

Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms.

