Columbia area neighborhood warned of sewer overflow

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia Water is working to fix an issue it said has caused an overflow of sewer water into a neighborhood creek.

Authorities said the overflow was found just before 6 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Hickory Ridge Drive and Ragsdale Drive. The water department said that a blockage of some sort is believed to be causing the overflow of the sanitary sewer and entering an unnamed tributary. The tributary then flows to Lake Rebecca.

As of 6:30 p.m., water officials said they were still working to mitigate the overflow. It's unclear, at this point, how many gallons of overflow may have been released or how long the issue could take to fix.