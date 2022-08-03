Yes if you have allergies Columbia is not the best city for you

According to a report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Columbia was ranked 14th for the worst city to live in during allergy season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), released their list of the Top 100 worst cities to live in during the 2022 Allergy season.

The City of Columbia was ranked 14th, nine spots higher compared to 2021 (23).

According to the agency, the report looks at spring pollen scores, fall pollen scores, over the counter meds, and availability of allergists and immunologist to get the report.

"I think most people that live here, kind of agree that we got a pretty heavy spring time, pollen season which is already underway," said Dr. David Amrol, physician with PRISMA Health. "A lot of time, there's a lot of suffers with both asthma allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis, but the whole Southeast is kind of a hotbed for allergic rhinitis."

Dr. Amrol recommends taking over the counter medication like Zyrtec, Claritin, Nasal Spray, and other similar items. He said if your allergies continue to effect your daily routine, even after taking the medication, to speak with your physician and consider visiting a allergist.

According to the study, the top 20 cities for worst allergies are:

Scranton, Pennsylvania Wichita, Kansas McAllen, Texas Richmond, Virginia San Antonio, Texas Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Hartford, Connecticut Buffalo, New York New Haven, Connecticut Albany, New York Bridgeport, Connecticut Springfield, Massachusetts Dayton, Ohio Columbia, South Carolina El Paso, Texas Syracuse, New York Des Moines, Iowa Miami, Florida Memphis, Tennessee Las Vegas, Nevada

Other nearby cities include: Greenville, South Carolina (25) — Charleston, South Carolina (31) — Charlotte, North Carolina (58) — Atlanta, Georgia (71).