Health

Yes if you have allergies Columbia is not the best city for you

According to a report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Columbia was ranked 14th for the worst city to live in during allergy season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), released their list of the Top 100 worst cities to live in during the 2022 Allergy season. 

The City of Columbia was ranked 14th, nine spots higher compared to 2021 (23). 

According to the agency, the report looks at spring pollen scores, fall pollen scores, over the counter meds, and availability of allergists and immunologist to get the report. 

"I think most people that live here, kind of agree that we got a pretty heavy spring time, pollen season which is already underway," said Dr. David Amrol, physician with PRISMA Health. "A lot of time, there's a lot of suffers with both asthma allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis, but the whole Southeast is kind of a hotbed for allergic rhinitis."

Dr. Amrol recommends taking over the counter medication like Zyrtec, Claritin, Nasal Spray, and other similar items. He said if your allergies continue to effect your daily routine, even after taking the medication, to speak with your physician and consider visiting a allergist.

According to the study, the top 20 cities for worst allergies are:

  1. Scranton, Pennsylvania
  2. Wichita, Kansas
  3. McAllen, Texas
  4. Richmond, Virginia
  5. San Antonio, Texas
  6. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  7. Hartford, Connecticut
  8. Buffalo, New York
  9. New Haven, Connecticut
  10. Albany, New York
  11. Bridgeport, Connecticut 
  12. Springfield, Massachusetts
  13. Dayton, Ohio
  14. Columbia, South Carolina
  15. El Paso, Texas
  16. Syracuse, New York
  17. Des Moines, Iowa
  18. Miami, Florida
  19. Memphis, Tennessee
  20. Las Vegas, Nevada

Other nearby cities include: Greenville, South Carolina (25) — Charleston, South Carolina (31) — Charlotte, North Carolina (58) — Atlanta, Georgia (71).

To see the full report, CLICK HERE.

