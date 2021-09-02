Columbia Water warns of swimming advisories along parts of Congaree, Saluda rivers

Two testing points found high bacteria levels along the two rivers. Authorities are asking the public to use caution.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Water officials are asking the general public to use caution along two sections of the river around the city after reports of high bacteria levels.

The two bacteria reports came from the Rosewood Drive Landing area on the Congaree River and the USGS Gauge Station above the Riverbanks Zoo on the Saluda River.

The Saluda sample applies to a section just southeast of I-26 and northwest of the Riverbanks Zoo. The Congaree sample, which was taken at the Rosewood Drive Landing, covers a stretch of water south of Blossom Street. Both were taken on Wednesday.

According to Columbia Water, follow-up samples were collected on Thursday and will be tested with results available on Friday.