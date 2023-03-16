Hiring fare for medical professionals at Columbia's Dorn VA Medical Center

Positions are available at the Medical Center and outpatient clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attention medical professionals: If you are a registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, or a nursing assistant, the Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) will be hosting a hiring fare on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Nursing professionals may apply for positions in Med-Surge, operating room, emergency department, and the Community Living Center at Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.

Columbia VAHCS is also looking for surgical technicians and health technicians for the emergency department.

The job fare will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the auditorium (Building 5) on the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center at 6439 Garners Ferry Rd. Applicants are asked to bring an updated resume, three professional references (to include most recent supervisor), two forms of identification, and completed VA Form 10-2850a and Form OF-206 (both can be downloaded and filled out).