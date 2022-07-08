First cases of monkeypox confirmed in South Carolina

DHEC has confirmed two cases of monkeypox infection in the state -- one in the Midlands, a second in the Lowcountry

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first two confirmed cases of monkeypox have been uncovered in South Carolina according to a statement from state health officials who shared the information on Friday morning. One case has been confirmed in the Midlands, the second in the Lowcountry.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the affected people will be monitored until they are no longer infectious in order to prevent the spread of the virus and will be isolated if needed. Appropriate care will be provided as needed.

“We understand residents have concerns about how this virus might impact our state,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “We expected infections to eventually occur in South Carolina as part of the larger international outbreak, which is why DHEC has been planning a response for weeks. That said, monkeypox doesn’t spread easily and we believe the risk to the general population remains low at this time.”

Although rare, the monkeypox virus is potentially serious. It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body that can last two to four weeks. It is not easily transmitted from person to person but can be spread through prolonged face-to-face contact, skin-to-skin contact including sexual contact, and through contaminated materials (clothing or linens of an infected person).

At this time, DHEC considers the risk to the general population to be low but encourages the public to inform themselves through reliable sources, including the DHEC website and the CDC website.