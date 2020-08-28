According to the Department of Public Health, the baby boy did had conditions that may have created complications with COVID.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 1-year-old boy from Cobb County is among the 78 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Georgia, becoming the youngest person in the state to die from the coronavirus.

According to the Department of Public Health, he did have other conditions that may have created complications with COVID-19. Further details about the baby boy were not immediately available.

He becomes the fifth child to die from coronavirus in Georgia. The others include a 7-year-old and three teenagers.

In the instance of the 7-year-old, the Chatham County coroner told NBC sister station WSAV in Savannah that the boy had a seizure in the shower before being rushed to the emergency room, later dying at the hospital.

The coroner told WSAV that the boy attended a local church where he came into contact with two elderly members who tested positive for COVID-19. Those two people also died.

Deaths in young children due to the coronavirus have so far been rare, with provisional CDC data showing fewer than 30 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in children between the ages of 0-4 nationally.

