1,015 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw over 1,000 virus cases--just barely--for the first time in five days based on numbers released Friday by the state's health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,015 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 16 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,880, probable cases to 961, confirmed deaths to 2,106, and 98 probable deaths.

Charleston County leads the state with 105 new cases. In the Midlands, here is the amount of cases in each county: Calhoun (3), Charleston (105), Clarendon (11), Fairfield (2), Kershaw (12), Lee (8), Lexington (51), Newberry (7), Orangeburg (21), Richland (88), Saluda (1), Sumter (9).

Nearly 130 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 226 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, a total of 912,936 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,763 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.0%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.

Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.