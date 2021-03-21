$12.5 million in emergency funds available to Richland County renters, beginning April 5

Eligible renters could qualify for up to 12 months rent and utility assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Renters with past due and unpaid rent and utility bills in Richland County could qualify for a COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) opening April 5.

The County's ERAP is funded by a $12.5 million grant from the US Treasury and the money is there to help stabilize housing for vulnerable residents.

ERAP will provide funding for up to 12 months of rental and utility assistance for eligible households -- funds will go first to reduce unpaid rental and utility bills before future rent and utility payments can be made. Once caught up, future rent and utility payments for up to three months at a time can be considered.

According to guidelines, to be eligible, a household must be renting or have rented during the COVID-19 pandemic (roughly March 17, 2020 to present) and include at least one individual who fits each of the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has seen a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced financial hardship because of COVID-19

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Has an annual household income at or below 80 percent (determined to be Low Income) of Richland County’s area median income (AMI). Households with incomes at or below 50 percent (determined to be Very Low Income) of AMI will be prioritized. (Example: 2020 Maximum Total Household Income Limits for family of 4 is $36,300 for Very Low Income, $58,100 for Low Income)

Priority will also be given to eligible households that include at least one person who has been unemployed for 90 days before they apply for assistance. Information on AMI and household income limits for Richland County is available online.

Beginning April 5, applications will be accepted from eligible renters or from owners/landlords and/or utility providers on behalf of renters. Funds generally will be paid directly to landlords and/or utility providers unless the landlord/utility provider does not want to participate.

To ensure they can quickly provide all required information at the time of their program application, applicants should be prepared to provide the following information:

Name and contact information. Address – Household applicants must reside in a rental property within Richland County. Status – renter or landlord? Copy of an applicable lease agreement or self-attestation in the absence of a lease agreement. Household Income – must be below 80 percent AMI. Rental/utility payment status In arrears or prospective? Impact of COVID-19 Is there economic hardship? How? Is there a risk of homelessness or housing instability? How?

To help with the application process, residents will be provided a toll-free number and a link to information for the program online before April 5, the program’s launch date.