Sisters in life and death | 13 nuns honored with mural after COVID-19 deaths

13 nuns from the same convent all died from the coronavirus.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. — Over the course of the pandemic, a convent in Michigan learned the devastating toll of the virus firsthand. Thirteen nuns of the Felician Sisters convent in Livonia passed away from COVID-19.

The first sister died on Good Friday. Two more passed on Easter Sunday. Then from April to June, 10 more sisters lost their lives. Their ages ranged from 69 to 99.

Now, visitors can see their kind faces looking back at them on the wall of Edward Stross’ art studio.

“Metro Detroit is a tight-knit community, so what happens on the other side of town really happens here too,” said Stross, owner of Gonzo Art Studio in Roseville, Michigan.

Stross’s studio has been on the same street for 30 years. He decided to use his wall to create a tribute.

“I also have a 30-foot tall Mary that I painted on the side of my building,” said Stross.

Beneath the Mary paining, Stross taped all 13 nun’s headshots in a row and began painting their images underneath. They started as black and white, but now Stross has added color to their portraits.

“People stopped by today to tell me more about them,” said Stross, “You want to get the best. You want to capture all the emotion and expression that’s in the face there.”

He says his mural has given his community a chance mourn the sisters’ deaths since COVID-19 has kept people apart.

“This is a little way of helping them with closure,” said Stross.

These days, his mural receives local visitors and national attention. It brings continued prayers for 13 sisters who are forever linked.

“When I get emotional, all of a sudden, nothing comes out of my mouth,” explains Stross, “All the people who come by, and you can see the tears in their eyes. They’re crying. And they’re thanking me. I’m like, ‘Why are you thanking me?’”

Stross and his chihuahua, Buddy, are out by the wall almost every day, putting finishing touches on the nuns. He hopes his artwork serves to honor these women, as well as offer encouragement to passersby.