The South Carolina Department of Employment and Work Force (DEW), reports for the week ending May 30, 2020, the number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits is 18,986, a decrease of 5,964 initial claims from the week prior. This brings the initial claims total to 559,531 received since mid-March.

DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said, "As the number of initial claims continues to decrease week over week, we hope to see more opportunities for South Carolina to return to stable employment and financial stability."

"As more individuals return to work, many have asked what they need to do to stop receiving unemployment benefits. The answer is simple; just stop certifying." he said. "The self-reported certification each week tells us if you’re still unemployed. Once you stop certifying for 14 days, your claim will become inactive. There’s no need to call us or notify us within the portal that you’ve returned to work or started a new position."

“However, we know not everyone is in a position to immediately return to work. For those who are still looking for employment, our agency and the SC Works system offer resources to help you with this process,” Ellzey concluded.

According to the agency, from March 15, 2020 to June 2, 2020, DEW has paid more than $1.8 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

Other DEW information:

The Chatbot feature on dew.sc.gov continues to improve thanks to your input.

The agency’s SC DEW YouTube page is consistently updated with videos that walk individuals through the various claims processes, messages from leadership and explanations of the Federal CARES Act programs as well as the UI process.

DEW social media platforms have updates, reminders and Q&A posts all developed in response to commonly asked questions and important need-to-know information.

The average wait time for customers calling the TelClaim number has dropped to an hour or less for 90 percent of the calls.

Call center hours (1-866-831-1724): Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – Noon

Representatives in the SC Works centers can help you update your resume, offer interviewing tips and talk with individuals about hot jobs in the area and employers who are looking to fill positions right now. They can also refer you to occupational training, soft skills training and educational opportunities. To contact a local SC Works Center, visit SCWorks.org and click “Find a Center.” Job Search Portal: The SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) portal is South Carolina’s largest job search portal. Visit jobs.scworks.org.

