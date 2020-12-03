SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The start of the 2020 Census has now begun with homes across the country expected to receive mail on how to respond as early as March 12.

The critical population count begins amid growing fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared a pandemic.

Chris Hardy, CEO of the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce, has been working alongside local leaders to ensure an accurate count is made. He believes new reporting methods should help curb concerns.

"There should not be an issue with an accurate census count and this coronavirus... because you can now access your census information in the application online," Hardy said. "There's probably still going to be some concern, especially those that do not have internet access like in rural areas, but they're going to get their application mailed to them, so they can still fill it out in the privacy of their own home."

The census happens once every 10 years to accurately count the population.

It also provides critical data that affects things like the number of state representatives and the allocation of billions in federal funding for local hospitals, fire departments, schools and roads.

"A lot of people just think that the census is about calculating population, but it goes so much more than that," Hardy said. "A lot of these businesses determine where they're going to locate based on census data."

The census can be filled out by mail, phone or online. Visit 2020Census.gov to learn more or complete it online.

