COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 22 additional cases of the COVID-19.

This brings the total number statewide to 195 cases in 33 counties.

“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”

New positive cases

Beaufort County: 2 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Charleston County: 4 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Greenville County: 2 cases

Hampton County: 1 case

Horry County: 2 cases

Kershaw County: 1 case

Lancaster County: 2 cases

Richland County: 3 cases

York County: 2 cases

This will be an extended response and it will take all of us working together so stop the spread of this virus,” Dr. Traxler said. “We want people to be prepared for more cases to occur and to continue to listen to and follow recommendations from public health officials.”In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:



