COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Employment and Work Force (DEW) says the number of people filing for unemployment rose last week, the first time we've seen an increase in claims in the state in seven weeks.

The agency said Thursday 22,734 South Carolinians filed initial unemployment claims during the week ending June 6, 2020. That number is an increase of 3,748 from the week before.

“Although we were hoping for the eighth week in reported decreases in South Carolina, that is not the case for the claim week of week of May 31 – June 6, 2020,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

SC DEW

Richland County had 1,858 new filings; Lexington: 1,015; Greenville: 1,993; Spartanburg: 1,803; Charleston: 1,501; and Horry: 1,161

SC DEW

“The above tables indicate the top 10 industries with the highest number of initial claims being filed for both claim weeks. While the restaurant and tourism industry continues to come back to life, it is still experiencing high unemployment numbers. A few other examples of why we may be experiencing higher initial claims numbers could be contributed to the following reasons:

This is the third year we have noticed an uptick in initial claims being filed the week after Memorial Day. The specifics of this 3-year trend are unclear, but worth mentioning.

Manufacturers, which are represented in four of the industry sectors above (tire manufacturing, broadwoven fabric mills, yarn spinning mills, and ball and roller bearing manufacturing), are still dealing with supply chain constraints and potential reduced demand overall; a trickle-down effect experienced by this industry as opposed to the immediate shut down of leisure and hospitality businesses at the onset of COVID-19.

Temporary staffing agencies experienced large layoffs, in part due to their connection to manufacturing and healthcare – sectors that are both still experiencing layoffs.

Quick Facts:

In the last 12 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 582,265 in South Carolina.

The agency has paid more than $2.1 billion in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600), PUA and PEUC.

in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600), PUA and PEUC. Call center hours are from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. during weekdays and 8 a.m. – noon this Saturday. Our busiest call volume days are Monday and Tuesday. To reduce their wait time, we are encouraging those who can wait to call Wednesday-Saturday. Saturday is by far our lowest call volume day.

RELATED: 1.5 million laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits