233 COVID cases now associated with SC schools

That's a slight increase from the first batch of numbers about South Carolina schools released last week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health agency also released the latest numbers from the state's public schools about the number of COVID cases.

There are now 233 cases associated with schools, including both students and school employees. Of those 138 were students and 95 were staff. that's up slightly from the 158 cases we knew about last Friday.

It's important to note that if a district or school has cases that does not mean that the student or staff contracted the illness at the school. DHEC said the cases are from students and employees who attended school or school sponsored activities during their infectious period.

Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports.

People who use the tool can search statewide by scrolling through a list or by school district.

DHEC said earlier this week in a news release, the numbers would be coming Friday. The school reporting dashboard is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools. The information within the school reporting dashboard will be updated twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.