Two inmates died over the weekend from covid-19 related complications

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another inmate has died from COVID-19 complications according to officials.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) announced the death today of an offender from Broad River Correctional Institution, who was positive for COVID-19.

Marvin Meek, 64, who was terminally ill, died in palliative care at the institution Monday, Sept. 14.

He tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 3.

As of today, 360 offenders and 59 staff members at Broad River have tested positive for COVID19.

Of those, 333 offenders and 33 staff are active cases; 21 offenders and 26 staff members have recovered.

SCDC, with 16,212 offenders, has had 1,993 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide.

Of those, 1,176 have recovered and 795 are active cases. There are 89 active staff cases.