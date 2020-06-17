27-year-old bouncer on ventilator as coronavirus cases spike in Texas, especially among younger people

Robert Salinas is on a ventilator due to coronavirus, and so are a coworker and his wife. The owner of Grasshopper Club and his wife are sick as well.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said an exponential surge in coronavirus cases is happening. On Tuesday, Metro Health reported 436 new cases. It is by far the biggest spike Bexar County has seen since the pandemic started.

The data also shows that more young people are testing positive. More than 60%of the county's cases are now among those age 25-to-49.

A 27-year-old bouncer from Grasshopper Club, on the west-side, is on a ventilator. Robert Salinas is not alone. His co-worker Juan 'Bear' Garza, and wife are both on ventilators with the virus.

The bar's owner Roy Medina said the virus is spreading like wildfire.

"It is for real and it is out there," Medina said. "And it is really spreading fast. Then all of a sudden it is just like wildfire. It just hits too close to home."`

A few months ago, Medina didn't know one person with the coronavirus. Now, he and wife have also tested positive.

"I have an off-and-on fever, cough," he said. "My wife is about the same."

Medina owns the bar 'Pecan Grove' and the 'Grasshopper Club.' His two employees Garza and Salinas have the virus too. They worked at 'Grasshopper Club off Marbach, and now both are in the hospital on a ventilator.

"It is an eye-opener," Medina said. It is not just elderly people. It is not just sick people getting this virus. It is young people. I am only 45."

Once his employees tested positive, he shut down the club. Both establishments are now closed. On top of that, Medina said he knows at least of ten customers who have the virus too.

"I never once saw someone walk into either one of my bars, coughing, sneezing looking sick," he said. So, all these people that I know that contracted the virus, they weren't aware that they had it."

Medina said they did everything right.

"If you really think you need to be out there, take all precautions. If not, stay home," he said.