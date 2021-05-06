28,500 South Carolinians miss federal deadline for PUA claims

Forms were to be uploaded or postmarked before midnight Wednesday, May 5.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Work Force (DEW) released the final number of individuals who missed the May 5 deadline to file paperwork to continue to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Approximately 28,500 claimants did not comply with the federal guidelines and did not submit documents before midnight Wednesday that would enable the continuation of PUA benefits. Claimants had been given 90 days notice to file either online or by mail and now may be disqualified for benefits and are subject to having to pay back benefits received since Dec. 27, 2020.

Mailed documents received by DEW -- which had to have been postmarked by May 5 -- will be processed by hand. This processing method will trigger a pause in claimant's benefits, beginning the week of Sunday, May 9 and no benefits will be paid to these individuals until DEW confirms acceptable documents were sent to the agency.

DEW's official statement reads:

If it is found that they did mail in their document prior to the deadline showing proof of employment, self-employment or planned employment, then DEW will back pay benefits to claim week of May 9 – May 15.

mail in their document prior to the deadline showing proof of employment, self-employment or planned employment, then DEW will back pay benefits to claim week of May 9 – May 15. If it is found that a claimant did not provide their document proof of employment, self-employment or planned employment, then DEW is federally required to establish an overpayment. This will mean the claimant will be required to pay back any federal PUA benefits received from December 27, 2020 to the last release of benefits received.

According to the latest unemployment data from DEW, the number of initial unemployment claims filed since March 15, 2020 totals 889,112.

The number of initial claims filed the week of April 25 through May 1, 2021 is 2,856. Greenville County had the most claims that week, 589, followed by Richland County with 427.

The total number of claimants paid that week is 108,296.