CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 1-in-3 people in North Carolina are drinking, even while working from home, according to a new survey.

Alcohol.org surveyed 3,000 working Americans for the study, which revealed 30% of North Carolina workers were drinking alcohol while working from home. In South Carolina, 28% of workers admitted to drinking while working at home.

Hawaiians are the most likely to tip one back while on the clock, with 67% of workers in that state admitting to having a drink while working. Arkansas was on the other end of the scale, with just 8% of workers saying they had a drink while working at home.

North Carolina's numbers are about on par with our neighbors, as 28% of South Carolinians, 33% of Tennesseeans and 33% of Georgians said they've had a drink on the clock. Virginia was a bit higher on the scale, with half of workers admitting to drinking while working.

The study showed beer is the beverage of choice for most of those who admitted drinking. A third of respondents said they're more likely to drink in isolation and 20% said they had stockpiled alcohol in anticipation of self-isolation.

