CHARLESTON, S.C. — Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston say 34 workers have a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

Because of health privacy concerns, MUSC will not confirm, name or release any other information about the employees who tested positive.

Internal notification and tracing protocols are in place to contact any patients who may have been at high-risk for exposure from a health care provider, according to officials.

Officials say there are currently five inpatients with COVID-19, and they have completed almost 3,000 COVID-19 tests.

MUSC Health says it has started collaborating with the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Guard to plan a MASH-style care facility on campus, should it be needed, adding approximately 270 more beds for COVID-19 patients who do not require critical care.

There are also plans to use recently vacated, critical care space in the old Children’s Hospital, now known as University Hospital Extension, as well as possible ICU space in Ashley River Tower for approximately 130 extra beds.

MUSc says it is also working with regional health network hospitals in Florence, Marion, Chester and Lancaster to assess and plan for surge capacity in those parts of the state.

Ventilators: MUSC says it is monitoring ventilator use across their system and are pulling in more capacity in real-time. The exact number continues to be a moving target as they double-check current equipment, receive new equipment and pursue new supply chain pathways in the private industry as well as through state and national assistance efforts.

MUSC Health is encouraging the community to donate the following supplies at the MUSC Warehouse, located at 4295 Arco Lane in North Charleston in preparation for patient surges related to COVID-19:

N95 masks

Surgical masks

Protective eyewear

Face guards and face shields

Sterile gloves

Hand sanitizer

Industrial cleaning wipes

Thermometers (all kinds)

Pharmacy needs:

Hydroxychloroquine

Azithromycin

Ethanol

200 proof USP-grade alcohol

