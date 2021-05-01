35th South Carolina inmate dies from coronavirus complications

The 65-year-old, who had underlying medical conditions, died at a local hospital on Tuesday.

RIDGELAND, S.C. — An inmate at a Lowcountry prison who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Corrections officials said the 65-year-old, who was housed at Ridgeland Correctional Institution and had underlying medical conditions, died at a local hospital on Tuesday. The offender tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 27 and was hospitalized that day.

As of January 5, officials said 53 offenders and 14 staff members at Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 43 offender cases and 8 staff cases are active.

Charles Ellis Sr., 65, an inmate at Ridgeland CI, died in a local hospital today. Ellis, who had underlying medical conditions, tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 27 and was hospitalized that day. https://t.co/z9Qn9T6sEx — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) January 5, 2021

With 15,665 offenders statewide, SCDC said Tuesday 2,728 had tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 2,349 have recovered and 344 are active cases. There are 151 active staff cases.