36th South Carolina inmate dies from coronavirus complications

RIDGELAND, S.C. — An inmate at a Lowcountry prison who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Corrections officials said the 59-year-old, who was housed at Ridgeland Correctional Institution and had underlying medical conditions, died at a local hospital on Friday. The offender tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 24 and was hospitalized on Dec. 26.

As of January 15, officials said 62 offenders and 20 staff members at Ridgeland Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 51 offender cases and 11 staff cases are active.

With 15,705 offenders statewide, SCDC said Tuesday 2,849 had tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 2,398 have recovered and 416 are active cases. There are 150 active staff cases.