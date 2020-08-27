SC virus cases fall to 424, lowest level since June 3

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 113,107, probable cases to 1,491, confirmed deaths to 2,494, and 134 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw it's lowest number of coronavirus cases since early June and the first day of single-digit percent positive of cases since that same time period in the latest numbers.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 424 new confirmed cases and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

There were also 42 new probable cases and 14 probable deaths.

The 424 cases was the lowest number of August so far, and the lowest number since all the way back on June 3, when there were 376. The percent positive of cases also fell to 8.1 percent. That's the lowest since June 4, and the first time it's even been below 10 percent since June 14.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

More Than 450 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 233 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, a total of 980,834 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 5,234 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 8.1%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.



Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.