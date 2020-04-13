RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said it’s taking extraordinary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in prison facilities.

The state is considering the release of 500 offenders. The state released six female offenders who are either pregnant or 65 or older and in the high-risk category as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

State officials said of the 500 being considered, the offender cannot have been convicted of a violent crime against a person and must fall within one of the following categories:

Pregnant offenders

Offenders age 65 and older with underlying health conditions

Female offenders age 50 and older with health conditions and a release date in 2020

Offenders age 65 and older with a release date in 2020

Offenders already on home leave with a release date in 2020

Offenders on work release with a release date in 2020

More than 35 offenders among six separate facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty staff at ten facilities have also self-reported positive test results for COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: Monday real-time coronavirus updates: 4,816 COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths reported in North Carolina

RELATED: Yadkin County reports first COVID-19 death

RELATED: Have a virtual doctor's appointment? Here's how to get the most out of your time.

RELATED: How you'll be able to find out when your stimulus check is coming

RELATED: Butner, NC inmate dies, 80-plus others infected in prison complex

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775