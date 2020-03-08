x
TenthSouth Carolina inmate dies of COVID-19 complications

Officials say the 64-year-old offender at Manning Correctional Institution had underlying medical conditions.

COLUMBIA, N.C. — A 64-year-old inmate has died at a Columbia prison after complications from COVID-19, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Officials say the 64-year-old offender at Manning Correctional Institution, who had underlying medical conditions, died at an outside hospital on Sunday, August. 2. He tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized on July 22, officials say. 

As of Monday, August 3, 40 offenders and 7 staff members at Manning Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19,

SCDC, with 16,358 offenders, has had 930 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 223 have recovered and 707 are active cases. Officials say there are currently 110 active staff cases.

This is the department’s 10th inmate death associated with the virus. 

SCDC is working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage our staff and offenders.

Further updates about the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on their website.

