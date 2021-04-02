South Carolinians 65 and older 'relieved' to be able to get vaccine

While this is welcome news to many, others are frustrated after having had to travel out-of-state to get the vaccine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More South Carolinians in a critical age group will soon be able to get the vaccine thanks to more doses sent in by the federal government.

Beginning Monday, anyone 65 and over can start scheduling appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.

While many are relieved, others believe it's too little, too late.

"To best protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians, we must first make sure those at highest risk of severe illness and death get vaccinated first," said DHEC Physician Dr. Michael Kacka, Chief Medical Officer for COVID-19.

DHEC says 81.7% of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina have been among those 65 and older. The average age for COVID-19-related deaths is 75.

Beginning Monday, February 8, Gov. @henrymcmaster and DHEC announce that any South Carolina resident aged 65 or older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions, can begin scheduling their appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/vzYCuLJZMZ pic.twitter.com/nJZ4Via1Ai — SCDHEC (@scdhec) February 3, 2021

Doris Farmer of Clarendon County was relieved to hear the news Wednesday. At 69-years-old, she barely missed the initial cutoff for age eligibility.

"I can't fool around with my lungs," she explained. "99% of the time, I'm indoors because I'm just totally scared of catching this dreadful disease."

Farmer, who has underlying health conditions, says she plans to act quickly to schedule her vaccine.

"This disease is not something to fool around with," Farmer said. "Deaths are outrageous. I mean, those poor people. I know that they were old, but they didn't deserve to die."

66-year-old Skip Anderson of Columbia tried to get a vaccine this past Saturday at Prisma Health's drive-thru site. At the time, he said there was no line.

Unfortunately, because he was not 70 years of age, a first responder or a health care worker, he couldn't get a shot.

"I think the anxiety was starting to set in a little bit on me," Anderson said.

That afternoon, he followed a friend's advice. He was told vaccines were available in North Carolina, so he and his wife looked online.

He successfully booked an appointment for the next day at Atrium Health's mass vaccine clinic at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.

"I think my issue and concern was, you've lived in South Carolina all your life, but you had to go to Charlotte to another state to get your shot," Anderson said.

Anderson is one of an estimated 20,000 people who got their shot at North Carolina's largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic over the weekend.

He says he was in and out in 28 minutes.

This past weekend, over 20,000 eligible community members were able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at @Bofastadium. Hear from some of the community members who got the shot and what it means to them: https://t.co/StDo4nTWdZ — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) February 2, 2021

"Leaving that day after the shot, we were getting on the elevator to go back to our car, and an elderly lady, 69-years-old, introduced herself and said, 'Hey, I drove from Columbia.' We looked at her and said, 'Wow! We drove from Columbia!'"

His second vaccine appointment is set for the end of the month.

"The governor and his committees and the powers that be, and the health department, DHEC, I just think they should have looked next door to their left and their right to North Carolina and Georgia and gone, 'Hey, they're doing it at 65, why aren't we?'" Anderson wondered.

Those who are in Phase 1A, such as health care workers and first responders are still able to get the vaccine.