This is the 17th inmate in South Carolina to die of the coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another inmate has died of COVID-19 complications according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Wayne Curtis Fricks, 70, who was housed at Broad River Correctional and who had several underlying medical conditions, died at an outside hospital on Sept. 3.

He tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 21 and was hospitalized that day.

So far 340 offenders and 48 staff members at Broad River have tested positive for COVID19. Of those, 16 inmates and 24 staff members have recovered.

The correction system in South Carolina has 15,932 offenders, has had 1,827 offenders test positive for the coronavirus system wide. Of those, 715 have recovered and 1,112 are active cases.

There are 107 active staff cases. This is the department’s 17th inmate death associated with the virus.

