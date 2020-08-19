704 COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths in SC

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 107,274, probable cases to 1,137, confirmed deaths to 2,248, and 112 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw another slight increase in coronavirus cases in the latest available data, but overall has seen a decrease in cases over the last 10 days.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced 704 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.



The 704 cases is up slightly from the 686 seen the day before, and well up from the 447 recorded two days earlier. However, 8 of the last 10 days has seen a case total under 1,000. That's the longest such streak since early to mid-June.

Charleston led the state Wednesday in cases with 102. In the Midlands, Richland County saw 87 cases, the most in that region.

Here's a look at the other Midlands counties: Calhoun (2), Fairfield (4), Kershaw (10), Lee (3), Lexington (39), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (17), Saluda (0), Sumter (20).

Saluda having no new cases was the first time that county had reported zero since June 24.

More Than 160 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.



DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 165 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.



Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 946,826 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,195 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.8%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.

Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.