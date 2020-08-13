907 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths in SC

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,051, probable cases to 858, confirmed deaths to 2,089, and 97 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina dropped below 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day, the longest such streak since mid-June.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday announced 907 new confirmed cases and 27 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 35 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,051, probable cases to 858, confirmed deaths to 2,089, and 97 probable deaths.

The last time there were four straight days of less than 1,000 cases was a period ending on June 17. After that day, the state saw its first day of topping 1,000. After a three-day span of less than triple digit cases from June 19-21, the state only one day below 1,000 for a six-week period.

Richland County had the most cases in the state (91). Here's a look at the rest of the Midlands counties: Calhoun (4), Clarendon (7), Fairfield (4), Greenville (50), Kershaw (7), Lee (3), Lexington (22), Newberry (8), Orangeburg (30), Saluda (1), Sumter (18).

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, a total of 864,186 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 5,762 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%.

More Than 140 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 141 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.

Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.