COLUMBIA, S.C. — The city of Columbia and local faith leaders are participating in the National Day of Mourning for those lost to COVID-19

Over 400 South Carolinians have died from the virus.

Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia faith leaders representing Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths, and including City Council member Edward H. McDowell, Jr, who serves as pastor at Francis Burns United Methodist Church, will hold a National Day of Mourning and Lament observation on Monday, June 1 at 11:00 am.

The digital ceremony will be held at 11:00 am and will be available for the public to attend through the City of Columbia website here.

Flags will also be lowered to half-staff at all City of Columbia buildings the morning of June 1.

