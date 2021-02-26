The the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is for those who are struggling to pay rent or their utilities due to the pandemic

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County leaders met Thursday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 relief as the pandemic continues.

One of the topics the Richland County Coronavirus Committee discussed during the meeting was the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program is meant to help those in Richland County who are struggling to pay rent and utilities due to the pandemic.

It's a part of the Consolidates Appropriations Act that was passed by Congress and signed into law in December.

According to Wikipedia, "The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (H.R. 133) is a $2.3 trillion spending bill that combines $900 billion in stimulus relief for Covid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill for the 2021 federal fiscal year (combining 12 separate annual appropriations bills) and prevents a government shutdown.

It goes on to say that, "The bill is one of the largest spending measures ever enacted, surpassing the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, enacted in March 2020. The legislation is the first bill to address the pandemic since April 2020. According to the Senate Historical Office at 5,593 pages, the legislation is the longest bill ever passed by Congress."

More than $12 million was allocated to Richland County.

At this point, this program is not in full swing as of yet. The committee is continuing discussion on how it would work.

Mike King, the Assistant Director of Emergency Services, says there are three principles they are focusing on.

"Fairness, equity, transparency and it's important for everyone to know this program is designed to benefit all of Richland County whether you live within a municipality or you don't live within a municipality," said King. "Every eligible Richland County Resident will have the opportunity to apply for this program."

The committee discussed that the money could either go directly to the tenant or to the landlords.