COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will take part in another meeting of the group tasked with getting the economy in the state open again safely.

The AccelerateSC task force is meeting at 2 p.m. in downtown Columbia. WLTX will have live coverage in the video player above.

This will be the first meeting of the "governance" component of the group. They're supposed to identify challenges related to workforce capacity, workforce re-entry, critical industries, capital requirements, regulatory issues and supply chain/logistics.

AccelerateSC, according to McMaster, is asked to come up with "a coordinated economic revitalization plan." It's made up of small and large business leaders, healthcare professionals, local government officials, and education professionals.

AccelerateSC held its first full meeting last Thursday. The group is comprised of 5 components: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.