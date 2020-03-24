COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Midlands teen is hoping to put a smile on someone's face after writing a song about the coronavirus.

Blake Weinbach is a junior at Hammond School. Since the coronavirus outbreak started, he's been at home looking for things to do when he's not doing online school.

"I've got three or four classes a day online," said Weinbach. "Other than that, a lot of time on my hands. Trying to stay safe, not going out too much... Definitely trying to find ways to stay busy."

For Weinbach, that means playing guitar and working out to keep his mind occupied.

"The day before I wrote this, Patrick Davis came out with a video about the coronavirus. He's really big with the Columbia area," explained Weinbach. "I saw that and said, 'Man, that looks fun.'

Patrick Davis challenged some of his songwriting friends but Weinbach wanted to be a part of it too.

After an hour or two, Weinbach finished writing his song and decided to record it.

In the song, he talks about what a year 2020 has been so far, "2020’s been a heck of a year, and it just began, gotta a lot things goin' on that I can’t understand."

Throughout the song he talks about being quarantined, binge watching shows and movies, no sports, and buying things at the grocery store.

The teen also writes about how much trouble the virus has caused, "Adios Corona, See you later my dear. I don’t know if you’ve heard this yet but you’re not welcome here."

Since the teen posted it on Instagram, the song has received hundreds of likes and comments.

"It's way bigger than I'd thought it would be. People just absolutely love it. I've gotten so many messages from people that are just like, 'I needed this right now.' That just makes me happy because that's the whole reason I posted it," explained Weinbach.

"People are starting to get more and more tense because of everything. Everybody's getting a little more worried. Sometimes you just need to take a step back and just breathe and just realize that you're still here, you're still living so make the most of it right now."

He wants to challenge other people to write their own song or do something else creative to help bring a smile to someone else.

