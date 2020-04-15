COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that South Carolina's 53 airports will receive a total of $97,263,094 in aid as part of President Trump's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

The funds are meant to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

Nationally, about $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of the nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

How the funds were distributed to the 53 airports in South Carolina was based on various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system -- including all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.

An interactive map of funding for all airports in the United States can be seen here.

Examples of CARES Act airport funding in South Carolina:

Columbia Metropolitan, $8,850,557

Charleston AFB/International, $22,302,593

Florence Regional, $18,037,766

Greenville Spartanburg International, $25,826,371

Columbia's Jim Hamilton LB Owens Field, $69,000

Lexington County (Pelion), $30,000

The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the Federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.

