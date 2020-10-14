x
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has COVID-19; Athletic director, too

The 6-time national champion football coach is showing no symptoms, but may miss Saturday's big game against Georgia.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn't have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

“I immediately left work and isolated at home,” Saban said. He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.

A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)