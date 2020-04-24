In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Aldi has announced that all of its employees will be required to wear masks or face coverings during their shifts.

"Our hope is that this added measure will further promote health and safety across the communities ALDI serves," the company wrote on its social media posts.

Aldi is also encouraging customers to wear masks while shopping in their stores.

The list of food and retail stores that have required employees to wear face coverings includes Walmart and Kroger.

In March, Walmart announced it would be closing stores overnight for cleaning, and to install sneeze guards at checkout and pharmacies, putting in signing for social distancing and implementing a COVID-19 emergency leave policy.

Additionally, associates at stores are having their temperatures taken. Walmart announced it would be sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which should be arriving mid-April. Any associate that has a temperature of 100.0 degrees is being paid for reporting to work and sent home to seek treatment, and is not allowed to return until fever-free for at least three days.

