COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting Monday, May 4, the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will expand operations by reopening all 66 branch offices to increase convenience for customers.

The additional office openings will allow the SCDMV to service more customers on a daily basis while still adhering to social distancing recommendations.

RELATED: SC driver's license or registration expiring soon? SCDMV extends time to renew

All offices will operate by appointment only which can be scheduled on the SCDMV website.

"I am very appreciative of all who have completed their transactions at SCDMVonline.com or delayed visiting the SCDMV to keep themselves and our employees healthy,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “We look forward to returning to full service at the earliest opportunity.”

RELATED: SC REAL ID deadline moved to 2021 due to coronavirus

All SCDMV branch offices, with the exception of Allendale and McCormick locations, will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The Allendale and McCormick locations will continue to be open only on Wednesdays during this shift in operations.

All SCDMV and State of South Carolina offices are closed Monday, May 11, 2020 in accordance with the published state holiday schedule.

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns cause SCDMV to change hours at some locations

“We recognize the recent limitation of operating only 46 of our offices,” said SCDMV Director of Branch Services Courtney Saxon. “Reopening branches that have been temporarily closed due to the pandemic, will significantly increase the number of appointments we can make available to customers.”