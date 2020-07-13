American Red Cross of SC in need of volunteers for hurricane season

The organization is hoping to gain more volunteers in local communities to help limit travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The American Red Cross of South Carolina is in need of local volunteers during this hurricane season.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, this year's hurricane season will look a lot different in terms of preparing to assist folks in case a storm comes South Carolina's way.

Hurricanes and tropical storms can require shelters to help folks who need to evacuate off the coast and in other areas.

Rebecca Jordan, Executive Director of the Central Chapter, says the coronavirus has changed the way the American Red Cross of South Carolina operates but it hasn't changed their mission.

"It just looks a little bit differently now and we are looking for more volunteers so that we can serve the needs of our communities locally as much as possible so we don't have to have other volunteers traveling from outside the area," explained Jordan.

Many of the volunteers they need are for sheltering, reception and registration.

Across the country, the American Red Cross has more than 300,000 volunteers. With the coronavirus pandemic, they are working to limit travel. They're hoping to have more volunteers help in their local communities.

"We want to provide a safe environment for not only our staff and volunteers, but also our clients," said Jordan.

The South Carolina American Red Cross has put several safety precautions in place. They are hoping to not have to use large congregating facilities. They're wanting to use more dorm shelters. This would include places like hotels and motels.

Schools could still be an option depending on what plans are in place for when and if schools return later on this year.

The organization will also be following guidelines set in place from the CDC, checking temperatures, conducting questionnaires when people come to the shelters and having masks and hand washing stations.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina has already had safety procedures in place when the state experienced tornado disasters during the pandemic in April.

Those who have the coronavirus who will need to stay in shelters will be isolated from other people who would be staying there as well.

Peggy Alier has been a volunteer for the American Red Cross for several years now.

"I've done the sheltering as well as I've done some instructing because I have an education teaching background," said Alier. "I've been on the disaster action teams."

Alier says volunteering has made a big impact on her life and she wanted to do something to help other people.

"It's very rewarding. I got into it because I really wanted to find a way to become involved in the community. This was just a very good fit for me. It aligned a lot with a lot of my life goals and world view," explained Alier.

"Especially in a shelter situation, everything for them is falling apart and they don't know what tomorrow is going to bring," said Alier. "We can help bring them some stability and care and by helping just meeting some of those physical needs that they have at that time, as well as giving them some emotional support and helping them to find solutions to their problems."

If someone isn't comfortable volunteering in a shelter due to the pandemic, there's other ways people can help through making phone calls, followup case work and disaster assessment.

Training has been condensed and is mostly online.

Jordan is confident people in the Palmetto State will step up to the plate to help those in the community when they need it most.

"We've seen South Carolinians step up time and time again . We want to help each other. That's just innate in our DNA," explained Jordan. "I've heard somebody recently say that the Red Cross is there during somebody's worst day and it's so rewarding to be able to help and to be able to assist and there's so many different opportunities for doing that."