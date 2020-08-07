x
'A hot mess': Americans face testing delays as virus surges

Americans confronted with an alarming resurgence of COVID-19 are facing long lines at testing sites and going a week or more without receiving a diagnosis.
Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Shania Dod, right, collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Houston.

LOS ANGELES — Four months, 3 million confirmed infections, and over 130,000 deaths into the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, Americans confronted with an alarming resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing sites and going a week or more without receiving a diagnosis. 

Some sites are running out of kits as testing is ramped up. 

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has hit 3 million, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University. But U.S. health officials say the real number of infections is probably 10 times higher, or close to 10% of the population.

