HOUSTON — EDITOR NOTE: The attached video originally aired on April 9.

There's more good news Tuesday as HPD Det. Ray Cervantes continues his fight with the coronavirus.

Cervantes is off a ventilator and breathing on his own, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

Acevedo said the 57-year-old cold case detective is talking again after nearly two months in the hospital.

"Ray, his wife Liz and their extended family asked us to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the prayers of healing and support," the chief tweeted.

At the beginning, doctors didn't know if Cervantes would make it, but he beat the odds in the fought for his life.

KHOU 11 has interviewed Detective Cervantes several times over the years and seen his determination to solve cold cases.

He’s been with the department for more than 25 years.

RELATED: 'We really need prayers' | HPD detective in critical fight with COVID-19

RELATED: HPD detective opens his eyes for the first time since battling COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: Great news! HPD detective Ray Cervantes improving in hospital

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter