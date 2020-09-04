COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians are now unemployed and filing for benefits for the first time, but it can be a daunting and overwhelming task.

So WLTX reached out to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce to get answers to your questions.

In the week ending April 4, SC DEW received 85,018 initial claims for unemployment benefits.

The industries impacted the most were full-service restaurants, temporary help services and dentists offices.

Richland County was the 5th most impacted county with more than 5,000 claims.

All told, in the last three weeks the state has received more than 180,000 unemployment claims and paid out 18.5 million dollars, which means a lot of you are navigating the system for the first time.

First, SC DEW is trying to meet demand, call center staffing has been increased 400 percent to help filers and they recently fixed an issue with social security number verification.

The Department is also reminding applicants it has waived requirements for proof of job searches. However, the question will still appear during the application as the website process has not changed. And while it is not currently required, DEW encourages applicants to continue searching for jobs.

Staff have also posted how-to videos on its Department YouTube channel, available here, which take applicants step by step through the process and show employers how to file claims.

SC DEW is also asking new applicants to look for answers to their questions here and on its social media sites before calling the Department. About half of the daily calls could be avoided by searching for the answer online, according to a Department spokeswoman.

But, if you are having trouble getting your claim approved, there is something to check before calling.

Look for a blue interview link in the bottom right corner of your profile on the Department website. If it is blue, click the link and you should be able to answer any clarifying questions electronically. If the link is gray, your work is done and the Department is trying to verify your claim.

The Department said claims filed by employers on behalf of laid off or furloughed employees are being approved within 24 hours, instructions for employers are also included on the Department’s YouTube channel.

The additional $600, added to claims due to the recently passed federal aid package, will be applied retroactively to certified claims as the funding becomes available.

Please continue to file your claims weekly as usual.