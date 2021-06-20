No, COVID immunity cannot be determined by a positive antibody test

The FDA says positive antibody tests cannot determine if someone is immune to the virus or not.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — QUESTION:

Does having COVID antibodies mean you are immune to COVID? And if you have antibodies, should you still get vaccinated?

SOURCES:

What they said:

The FDA recently put out a statement that said, "Antibody tests should not be used to evaluate a person's level of immunity or protection from COVID-19 at any time."

They also say that antibody tests can help determine whether or not you have been infected in the past, but again, that these tests cannot determine immunity.

For more information about the statements above, visit this FDA webpage.

A UAB professor of infectious diseases says even if you do have antibodies, it's still important to get vaccinated.

She says based on prior data, these antibodies only stay in your body for about 8 months, and that getting vaccinated can keep people immune for longer.

"If you've had COVID-19 in the past and you think that you're protected, I can tell you right now that there's a study that has shown that you getting vaccinated after you've had COVID-19 your antibodies are off the chart. So, I recommend to anybody that's had COVID-19 to get vaccinated and to protect yourself," said Rachael Lee, M.D., assistant professor in UAB's Division of Infectious Diseases.

So:

1. Having antibodies does not equal immunity to COVID.

2. Experts recommend you get vaccinated, whether or not you have had COVID-19 or have antibodies.

Click here to find a COVID-19 vaccine near you.

As of May 13, all Alabamians ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine after the CDC gave the Pfizer vaccine emergency authorization for those in this age group.

“This is great and welcome news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be available for Alabamians 12 and up, offering another option for families in our state as we get back into full gear. We have seen good success so far with these safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage parents and children to consult with your pediatrician if you have any questions,” Governor Ivey said. “The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state.”

After receiving the COVID vaccine, you may experience common symptoms. The CDC listed the following common side effects of the shot:

Pain, redness and swelling in the arm you got the shot

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle Pain

Chills

Fever

Nausea

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic,” the CDC says on their website.