COLUMBIA, S.C. — As meetings about how to reopen the state of South Carolina's businesses and economy continue into a second week, there are still questions about the state's ability to test for the disease.

53,133 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state, according to S.C. DHEC data available Tuesday late afternoon.

Of those, 5,735 were positive, according to the same DHEC data.

The 53,133 tests represent a little more than one percent of South Carolina's 5.1 million population.

South Carolina's 2019 population was 5,148,714, according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimate.

A new census is being conducted this year.

A majority of the state's completed tests have come from private labs and hospitals, roughly 38,000 according to DHEC.

14,337 tests were done in DHEC's public laboratories.

MUSC hospital network said Tuesday it can do about a thousand tests per day. So far, the network said it had completed 12,484 tests in Lancaster, Florence, and Charleston.

Lexington Medical Center said it can run about 100 tests per day and so far has completed roughly 3,000 tests.

Lexington Medical Center testing is available at three locations, including its emergency room, Lexington Family Practice, and the Saluda Pointe urgent care facility, which requires a doctor's note.

MUSC said it is testing those with exposure and symptoms, healthcare workers, first responders, inpatients, and patients undergoing other procedures.

Both added they're following CDC and DHEC guidelines on prioritizing testing.

WLTX reached out to Prisma Health and DHEC for specifics on their testing capacity and availability across the state.

Earlier Tuesday, DHEC announced it was providing rapid-testing kits to healthcare facilities with limited availability.

MUSC also announced Tuesday it would open a drive thru testing center for residents in the 29203 zip code starting Wednesday at 10am at Eau Claire High School on Monticello Road.

Appointments are preferred, however walk-up and drive-up patients should be able to be tested, according to an MUSC spokeswoman.