COLUMBIA, S.C. — By order of the Governor of South Carolina, all South Carolina schools is canceled for students starting March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2020.

With the closure of schools, all student activities including athletics, are canceled from March 16-March 31.

However breakfast and lunch will still be available at most districts and here are how many will be handling.

Richland One

Richland One will provide free breakfast and lunch for students while schools are closed, starting Monday, March 16.

Breakfast will be available for pick-up from 8:30-10:30 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the following sites: Carver-Lyon, Rosewood and Webber elementary schools; Southeast and St. Andrews middle schools; and Eau Claire, Lower Richland and A.C. Flora high schools.

Richland Two

While school is closed, free bag breakfasts and lunches for children up to age 18 will be made available.

The meals will be distributed through pick-up lines outside of the school buildings at the following locations: Bridge Creek Elementary, Dent Middle, Joseph Keels Elementary, Killian Elementary, Longleaf Middle, North Springs Elementary, Polo Road Elementary and Rice Creek Elementary. In the effort to support social-distancing practices, the meals cannot be consumed on site.

Lexington Two

Lexington Two also will provide meals to any child that needs one.

On Monday, March 16, drive up for brown-bag lunches from 11am-1pm at Cayce Elementary, 515 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce. The meals program will be expanded to other sites as quickly as possible, so please watch our websites and social media for additional details.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.