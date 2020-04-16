ATLANTA — One week after media mogul Tyler Perry surprised Kroger shoppers as an “anonymous angel” by picking up the tab for senior and at-risk customers, Atlanta’s Kroger division announced it will pay the act forward.

“In keeping with this spirit of giving, Kroger has matched Tyler Perry’s donation, which will help bring both food and joy to individuals and families across Atlanta,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division announced in a press release.

Details about how Kroger is supporting relief initiatives were also announced.

Kroger customers can now round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and/or make select donations of $1, $5 and $10 at checkout to support Kroger’s Zero Hunger.

RELATED: Tyler Perry buys groceries for seniors and high-risk shoppers at more than 40 Atlanta area Kroger stores

Between the 29 stores in Louisiana and 44 around Atlanta, Perry paid for the groceries of shoppers at a jaw-dropping 73 total stores.

Photos taken of shoppers at one Kroger showed many ecstatic and even tearful at the act of kindness.

